"We will respond to your 911 calls" - Emergency responders deal with rise in fuel prices

Franklin County, Ill. (WSIL) -- As gas prices hit an all time high and continue to climb, it is impacting emergency responders -- But not in a way that you may think.
"Anytime you get a 400 percent increase on a budgetary item, you're going to see cut costs." West Frankfort Fire Chief, Derek Sailliez explains.
In fact, according to Sailliez, the department will have to start offsetting costs elsewhere, as cutting fuel isn't an option.
The West Frankfort Fire Department is seeing an uptick in incidents. This means they are responding to more calls - more calls mean it is using more fuel.
The departments fire engines take Diesel. It's more costly but it's essential to get the job done.
"It's summer. People are out doing more stuff. Usually more dangerous stuff." explains Sailliez.
Firefighters to a number of incidents - just like the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.
But it is also seeing the same issue as fuel prices go up.
"The gas prices to unfortunately effect the budget but do not effect our ability to respond to emergencies. That is top priority so those activities are first and foremost." explains Franklin County Emergency Management Director, Ryan Buckingham.
"Our agency conducts a wide range of both emergency and non-emergency activities each year. And, unfortunately due to the rising gas prices, we have had to issue new policy guidance on limiting some activities to make sure that we are able to manage our budget appropriately." Buckingham concludes.
Buckingham tells News 3 the price of fuel is going up but there are still problems when it comes to equipment. Having updated equipment is an essential role for his team and the communities in Franklin County.
"As prices like this rise, it effects the bottom line on being able to purchase new equipment or other issues as far as maintenance to the department is concerned." Says Buckingham. It's an issue that West Frankfort Fire Department is also seeing. Rising prices and supply and demand is becoming another part of the job.
"It's not so much the cost of the maintenance. It's the availability of the parts. If we can get the parts. We ordered a brand new ambulance in September and we still don't have a chasse for that apparatus to be built." says Sailliez.
To help the department with keeping the cost of fuel down, one way is to simply make sure you are taking every precaution possible. That means when driving, make sure you're making safe lane changes and looking out for drivers on the road. If you're doing any outdoor activities that you are safe. At least half of the incidents are preventable, such as fires.
Donations are a great way to help any local department.
If you want to help the West Frankfort Fire Department you can provide a donation of your choice, such as money. Just make sure to tell them what the donation is for (fuel) and they will be able to use it.
As the summer goes on, if you have any weather-related ideas, you can send them to epike@wsiltv.com