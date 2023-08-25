Walker's Bluff Casino Resort Opens

 Skip to main content
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The new Walker's Bluff Casino Resort's opens at noon on Friday following a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the new gaming facility.

This new resort is a 190,000 square foot establishment which brings more than 350 jobs and revenue to the local community in Williamson County.

It includes a luxurious 113-room hotel which has a spa and fitness room along with a variety of restaurants and bars.

The gaming area features 650 slot machines and 14 table games.

Walker's Bluff employee says the casino is good for the economy.

"We're thrilled to have worked with local and regional contractors and suppliers who brought their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to the table," stated Dan Kehl, CEO at Elite Casino Resorts. "This collaboration has not only resulted in a state-of-the-art establishment but has also empowered our community by driving economic growth and creating jobs. I’d also like to thank Cynde and the late David Bunch for bringing this project here."

Tom Griffith, General Manager of Walker’s Bluff Casino, added, "The opening of Walker's Bluff Casino and Resort is a testament to the dedication and synergy of our community. This establishment is a source of pride for all involved, and its impact will be felt for generations to come."

Bobby Kehl, Chair of the Walker’s Bluff Casino Board of Directors, said, "We have traveled a long road together to make our dream a reality. This will supercharge our ability to attract visitors here. I’d like to extend our deepest gratitude to Jackson and Williamson counties for their unwavering support and collaboration throughout, especially for the road renovation process. This project has truly been a collective effort, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and prosperity of our region.

"We also want to thank the Illinois Gaming Board and staff for their diligent efforts in the last year. Their guidance has been greatly appreciated," Griffith added.

The facility also includes a 1,200-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions.

"The Walker's Bluff Casino Resort is the realization of a collective dream, and we're excited to invite everyone to experience the luxurious offerings and unmatched entertainment it provides," concluded Tom Griffith. "This establishment is a reflection of the rich heritage and dynamic future of our region."

Walker's Bluff Casino Resort is located at 777 Walker’s Bluff Way, Carterville, IL.

