Visitors enjoy Coal Days celebration in Shawneetown

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. -- The 2023 Coal Days Celebration is underway in Shawneetown, bringing in visitors from across the area to enjoy the festivities.
The theme for this year's event is "Rolling on the River".
The event runs through Saturday, May 20th with plenty of food, fun and entertainment for everyone.
Shawneetown Fire Chief Terry Golden said organizing the festival was a collaborative effort between the city council, mayor and fire department.
On Friday, Blunt Briars will be on hand from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
On Saturday, a parade is scheduled at 6 p.m. All is invited to come out and watch. Also on Saturday is SICW Wrestling scheduled at 7 p.m.
Carnival rides continue through Saturday, along with a BBQ stand from the fire department which opens at 10:30 a.m. daily.