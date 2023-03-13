Vienna man pleads guilty to poaching white-tail deer

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- A man from Vienna, Illinois, pleaded guilty to poaching a white-tailed deer after an investigation with several agencies including the Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.
Jerry Stafford, 58, operates a "high-fence" shooting facility in Johnson County and owns Samson's Whitetail Mountain, entered a negotiated guilty plea earlier in January to one count of unlawful take in connection with the illegal harvest of 8-point and 12-point wild white-tailed deer.
Stafford also pleaded guilty to one count of open dumping for improper disposal of animal carcasses.
A news release states Stafford operates a “high-fence” shooting facility, where customers pay money to shoot raised or imported game mammals in a fenced area, which runs counter to the principles of fair-chase hunting.
Illinois Conservation Police began investigating after learning he was advertising “low-fence hunts” in conjunction with Illinois’ official deer hunting dates.
According to investigators, Stafford’s guides took clients outside the high-fence area to hunt deer in the wild. Investigators documented violations including outfitting or guiding without a permit, uncased firearms in vehicles, hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle and the use of lights, hunting before legal shooting hours, hunting without permission, and violating tagging requirements.
During their investigation, police found an illegal dump site where wildlife killed on the property had been disposed of over a lengthy period. Runoff from the site flowed directly into a nearby creek, creating a risk of disease transmission, according to the news release.
Investigators also documented evidence of animals escaping from the high-fence facility, including fallow deer, javelinas, and aoudad. A javelina is a wild animal similar to a pig, and an aoudad is a type of wild sheep. An animal feeder was found just outside one of the high-fence gates with white-tailed deer and elk tracks around it.
Stafford received 24 months court supervision, along with court costs and fees which equaled $300. He was also ordered to pay $20,200 in restitution to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.