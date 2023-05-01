Victim identified in Carbondale homicide investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Carbondale police are providing new information on a homicide investigation that left one person dead Friday night.
Officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to the Field's Apartment complex along 700 South Lewis Lane at 10:53pm for a shooting.
The victim in the shooting, who later died, is Rayshawn L. Simon, 41 of Carbondale.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rayshawn’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Carbondale Police detectives continue to actively investigate the case," Carbondale Police Department stated in a press release.
Carbondale police arrested Dewayne E. Jones, 37, and Jefferey J. Harris, 24, of Carbondale in connection with the shooting.
Upon arrival to the scene, police found one man shot. Emergency and medical crews worked to revive the man on scene. He was transported by the Jackson County Ambulance Services. Police say despite the efforts, the man later died at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Jones is charged with Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.
Harris is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Aggravated Battery.
Both men are being held in Jackson County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).