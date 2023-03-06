 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Veterans Golf Scramble raises thousands for Marine Corps League Auxiliary in Carbondale

  • 0
Golf scramble check presentation

(Photographed: Trey Anderson, Executive Director of the Carbondale Park District | Thomas Brooke, Pro-Shop Manager| Patty Cosgrove, President of Marine Corps League Auxiliary Shawnee Unit #320 | Shari Crockett, Auxiliary Member | Linda Helstern, Secretary)

 Carbondale Park District

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of golfers helped secure thousands of dollars donated for the Marine Corps League Auxiliary.

On Friday, March 3rd, members from the Carbondale Park District and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary met up at the Hickory Lodge for a check ceremony in relation to the 2022 Veterans Golf Scramble.

A total of $2,675 was donated to the Marine Corps from the Veterans Golf Scramble that took place on November 10, 2022.

The Marine Corps League Auxiliary supports local area veteran organizations including VA facilities, This Able Veteran, Honor Flight and more.

The Hickory Ridge Golf Course hosted the event which brought in 40 golfers to play and help support the area veteran organizations.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you