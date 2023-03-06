Veterans Golf Scramble raises thousands for Marine Corps League Auxiliary in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Dozens of golfers helped secure thousands of dollars donated for the Marine Corps League Auxiliary.
On Friday, March 3rd, members from the Carbondale Park District and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary met up at the Hickory Lodge for a check ceremony in relation to the 2022 Veterans Golf Scramble.
A total of $2,675 was donated to the Marine Corps from the Veterans Golf Scramble that took place on November 10, 2022.
The Marine Corps League Auxiliary supports local area veteran organizations including VA facilities, This Able Veteran, Honor Flight and more.
The Hickory Ridge Golf Course hosted the event which brought in 40 golfers to play and help support the area veteran organizations.