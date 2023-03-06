Vehicle damaged in shots fired incident in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Officers are investigating shots fired leaving one vehicle damaged in Carbondale.
Carbondale police officers responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street around 11:11 a.m. on Saturday for a report of shots fired.
There officers found a suspect(s) had already left the area. They learned of a black male, wearing a black, white and red leather jacket and jogging pants ran from the area after shots were reportedly fired.
Police say while there was not any reported injuries, there was a vehicle damaged in the shots fired incident.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.