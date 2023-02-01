Vehicle crash into home closes Carbondale street

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 4:06 - East Park Street in Carbondale has been reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY: East Park Street in Carbondale is closed due to a motor vehicle accident occurring Wednesday morning.
Carbondale police and firefighters responded to the 600 block of East Park Street after a report a vehicle has crashed in the area.
Authorities report the closure is in the South Lewis Lane area.
Motorists are asked to find alternate routes during the temporary road closure.
