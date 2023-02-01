 Skip to main content
...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

Any water that remains on area roadways will quickly re-freeze by
or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This
will result in more widespread black ice formation across the
area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will
likely remain sleet and ice covered.

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling
this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road
looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black
ice with temperatures well below freezing.

Vehicle crash into home closes Carbondale street

Carbondale police and firefighters responded to the 600 block of East Park Street after a report a vehicle has crashed in the area.

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 4:06 - East Park Street in Carbondale has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: East Park Street in Carbondale is closed due to a motor vehicle accident occurring Wednesday morning.

Authorities report the closure is in the South Lewis Lane area.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes during the temporary road closure.

