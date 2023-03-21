U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge to close next week during daytime inspections

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- Some planned closures will be taking place on the Brookport/U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge coming up later in March.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has announced the closures will take place for the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge from Brookport, IL to Paducah, KY starting Monday, March 27.
Crews will close the bridge during daytime hours from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day from March 27 through March 31 to allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
Crews need the bridge closed to inspect the structure as they will use an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle as part of the inspection process. Climbers will also be on hand for the inspection to help with the length of the closure.
Inspection crews will also be on hand the following week from April 3 to April 7 to finish the inspection work. Daytime lane restrictions will be in place during this time.
The inspection is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.
The 10-span bridge carries approximately 6,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.
The 5,385 ft. structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929.