U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge closed this week during daytime inspections

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- Some planned closures will be taking place on the Brookport/U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge this week.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has announced the closures will take place for the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge from Brookport, IL to Paducah, KY from April 3 through April 7th.
Crews will close the bridge during daytime hours from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day this week to allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
The bridge also restricts vehicles to no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9 foot - 6 inch vehicle height restriction.
The 10-span bridge carries approximately 6,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.
The 5,385 ft. structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929.