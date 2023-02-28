 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. 45 "Brookport" bridge now open after crash

  • Updated
  • 0
brookport bridge 2

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 2:12 p.m. - The U.S. 45 "Brookport" bridge is back open.

ORIGINAL: The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge is blocked to traffic due to a crash involving a dump truck.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet -District 1 (KYTC) said the bridge spanning over the Ohio River from Brookport, IL, to Paducah, KY, is blocked for an estimated two hours as crews clear the roadway after a crash occurred.

KYTC said a report indicates a small dump truck was attempting to cross the bridge when it struck a bridge truss near the curve on the Illinois side. This crash may have resulted in the bed of the truck being knocked off.

Emergency crews are on site and a safety inspection of the bridge will be conducted before reopening to traffic.

Motorists are being told to self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River bridge.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you