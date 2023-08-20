 Skip to main content
Two vehicles crash causing lane reduction in Carbondale

Carbondale Crash Walnut Street & Brook Lane (Aug. 20, 2023)

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane reduction in Carbondale Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Brook Lane near Schnuck's grocery store.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash drawing response from police and fire units along with an ambulance.

One firefighter told News 3 that one person was taken to a hospital for treatment as a precaution.

As crews cleared the scene first responders had to reduce Walnut Street to one lane.

