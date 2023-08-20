Two vehicles crash causing lane reduction in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A multi-vehicle crash caused a lane reduction in Carbondale Sunday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Brook Lane near Schnuck's grocery store.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash drawing response from police and fire units along with an ambulance.
One firefighter told News 3 that one person was taken to a hospital for treatment as a precaution.
As crews cleared the scene first responders had to reduce Walnut Street to one lane.