Two teens injured after ATV crash in Jackson County

JABOB, Ill. -- Two people were sent to a hospital after their ATV ran off the road in Jackson County.
It happened on April 22 at around 8:54 p.m. Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after receiving a report of an ATV running off the roadway in the rural part of Jacob, Ill.
Deputies report a Polaris RZR ATV was going south on W. Jacob Road when the ATV left the road and hit a ditch, which caused it to overturn in a farm field.
A 17-year-old male from Ava was the driver. He was taken by air evac to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.
A 14-year-old male passenger was in the vehicle as well. They were taken to a local hospital with injuries as well.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service and Gorham Fire Department first responders assisted at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.