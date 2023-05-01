Two taken to hospital after shooting in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in East Cape Girardeau resulting in two people injured.
Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown tells News 3 the shooting took place on Sunday, April 30.
Brown said the shooting took place while they were in vehicles and driving at the time.
Both of the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, Brown tells us.
Illinois State Police said Troop 10 responded to the incident. They said it happened at approximately 12:14 p.m. on Illinois 146 in East Cape.
Brown said if anyone has any information on this incident to call the Alexander County Sheriff's Department of Illinois State Police.
The investigation is ongoing.