Two shot in Mt. Vernon, police investigating

Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon police are investigating a shooting last night sending two victims to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police tell us it happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Westmont Apartments on South 34th Street in Mount Vernon.
Police responded to a shots fired call at the location. Soon thereafter, police found shell casings.
Witnesses there reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
Later that evening, two people with gunshot wounds arrived a the Good Samaritan Hospital according to police. Authorities were called in to investigate.
Both victims were flown to a hospital in St. Louis.
Police tell us the investigation led them to a person of interest in the Garden Glen Apartments where a search warrant was issued for the property.
Later Tuesday night, Mt. Vernon Police and the Jefferson County High Risk Team were activated and served the warrant.
The person of interest was taken into custody for interview, then released, pending further investigation.
Police are currently searching for a second suspect.
The shooting is still under investigation.