Two sentenced in separate burglary cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. -- Two people have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for separate crimes in Gallatin County.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information on two people out of Shawneetown who were sentenced for separate burglary cases.
Joseph R. Flahardy, 31 of Shawneetown, was sentenced to a total of 16 years in IDOC, to serve concurrently, after he pleaded guilty to residential burglary on September 11.
The sheriff's office said Flahardy was charged and convicted for residential burglary after he broke into a home in Gallatin County in 2021 which resulted in a nine-year sentence. He will also have to serve a one-year mandatory supervised release after he is released from IDOC.
Flahardy was then sentenced to seven years after found guilty on a charge of burglary for breaking into the Gallatin County Courthouse in October of 2021.
In another case, Jereme Rigsby, 38 of Shawneetown, was sentenced to IDOC for a total of four years on a burglary charge, the sheriff's office said.
The burglary charge stemmed from when a farm shop was broken into in June of 2023 in the southern part of Gallatin County.
Rigsby will be required to serve one year of mandatory supervised release after he is released from IDOC.