Two new statues unveiled during Herrin Doughboy Memorial Service

HERRIN, Ill. -- Many gathered in Herrin to remember and honor the fallen on Memorial Day.
Scores of people surrounded the Doughboy Statue in Downtown Herrin for the Doughboy Memorial Service.
This event included the singing of the National Anthem, a wreath hanging ceremony, gun salute by the VFW and two new statues were unveiled.
The two new metal statures are children, boy and girl, with their hands over their hearts as they face towards the Doughboy monument and flag.
These new statues were added by the Herrin Doughboy Committee.
The committee hopes that the community and veterans will see them as a reminder of what they've fought for.
"We really appreciate the opportunity to be here today, to live in a free country and to recognize these past servants of our nation," Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini said. "Enjoy this day, thank you for being here, and today is a very special day for all of us."
Herrin first responders were there as well, who flew a flag at the top of a fire truck ladder.