 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two detained after multiple people exchange gunfire in Colp, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights
MGN

COLP, Ill. -- Two people are in custody after a shots fired investigation Sunday night in Colp, Illinois.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on June 4th. Deputies responded to a shots fired report on Andrew Springs Road.

Deputies found out there were multiple people that exchanged gunfire.

The Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said they obtained a search warrant at a residence where they found a firearm which was previously reported as being stolen out of West Frankfort.

Two people were detained. The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you