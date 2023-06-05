Two detained after multiple people exchange gunfire in Colp, Illinois

COLP, Ill. -- Two people are in custody after a shots fired investigation Sunday night in Colp, Illinois.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. on June 4th. Deputies responded to a shots fired report on Andrew Springs Road.
Deputies found out there were multiple people that exchanged gunfire.
The Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said they obtained a search warrant at a residence where they found a firearm which was previously reported as being stolen out of West Frankfort.
Two people were detained. The investigation is ongoing.
More information will be released once it becomes available.