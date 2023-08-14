 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms continue to move through the watch
area this morning. This slow moving area of storms may
persist over the same areas long enough to cause local flash
flooding. Persistent rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
will likely lead to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Two buildings catch fire during storms in Du Quoin

  • Updated
  • 0
Du Quoin fire
Mike Eaton

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Fire crews went out to a large building on fire in Du Quoin Monday morning.

Du Quoin Fire Chief David Durkota said firefighters got the call at 4 a.m. for a building on fire on E. Main Street. This is in the downtown area of Du Quoin.

The fire started at around the time thunderstorms passed over the city. Durkota said he believes this fire may have been caused due to the weather.

Multiple crews went out to the large 3-story building with flames coming out of the roof.

Durkota said the flames spread from the roof and below into the third story of the building. The fire also spread to a second building right beside it.

Mike Eaton took photos of the scene in the early morning hours. The photos show the fire and crew on scene.

Durkota said there was also one person living inside the building that caught fire. She was able to get out without any injuries though.

There was fire, smoke and water damage to the structures.

This fire is still under investigation.

