Two buildings catch fire during storms in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Fire crews went out to a large building on fire in Du Quoin Monday morning.
Du Quoin Fire Chief David Durkota said firefighters got the call at 4 a.m. for a building on fire on E. Main Street. This is in the downtown area of Du Quoin.
The fire started at around the time thunderstorms passed over the city. Durkota said he believes this fire may have been caused due to the weather.
Multiple crews went out to the large 3-story building with flames coming out of the roof.
Durkota said the flames spread from the roof and below into the third story of the building. The fire also spread to a second building right beside it.
Mike Eaton took photos of the scene in the early morning hours. The photos show the fire and crew on scene.
Durkota said there was also one person living inside the building that caught fire. She was able to get out without any injuries though.
There was fire, smoke and water damage to the structures.
This fire is still under investigation.