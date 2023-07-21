Traffic crash with injury reported near Royalton in Franklin County, motorists urged to avoid area

ROYALTON, Ill. -- A traffic crash has been reported just north of Royalton. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency alerted the public about the crash at 12:04 p.m. on Friday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 184 and Highway 149.
Emergency service responders are at the scene where at least one person has been reported with an injury.
Franklin County EMA said motorists are urged to avoid the area and take alternative routes of travel.