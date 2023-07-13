Tony Keene named new CEO of Ferrell Hospital

ELDORADO, Ill. -- A new chief executive officer has been named for Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado on Thursday.
Tony Keene has been announced as the new Ferrell Hospital CEO, effective June 12, 2023.
Keene takes the place of Alisa Coleman. Coleman took the role of president at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville (BHDM).
In a release from Ferrell Hospital, they state Keene has nearly a decade of experience in healthcare administration. He was previously the CEO for both Sullivan County Memorial Hospital and Northeast Regional Medical Center.
"During his tenure at these facilities, Tony oversaw multi-million-dollar renovation projects solely through fundraising efforts, strengthened service lines and championed strategic initiatives to reduce wait times for the emergency room, among many other impactful accomplishments," Ferrell Hospital detailed in a statement.
They also said Keene has an undergraduate degree and MBA from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Mo., with his career starting in the manufacturing sector.
From there, Keene focused on marketing and was the marketing director at Northeast Regional Medical Center. He then moved up to Director of Operations to Assistant CEO, and then to CEO.
A news release said, "Tony also has an acute business acumen, having served as chairman and president on multiple economic development boards, and will apply this expertise while leading Ferrell Hospital. As a father of three and in the process of adopting a 4th child, Keene is a family man who is looking forward to putting his roots down in Eldorado -- just a few hours away from where he grew up in Jerseyville, IL."
“After an extensive search for a new CEO, it was evident Tony Keene is the perfect person to help take Ferrell Hospital to the next level when it comes to quality of patient care,” said Gene Morris, chairman of the board. “He is very level-headed, operations driven and dedicated to growing our services. We are beyond enthusiastic to have Tony join our team.”