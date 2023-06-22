Tom's Place in De Soto, established in 1921, to close doors

DE SOTO, Ill. -- A popular dining establishment in southern Illinois is closing their doors.
Tom's Place in De Soto, known for their fine dining and 5-star experience, are shutting their doors on July 2nd.
The owners of the popular restaurant has been Lasse and Mary Jane for the last 25 years. They are the eighth owners of the popular establishment which was originally established in 1921 with Tom Endsley as the first owner.
Tom's Place has won many awards over the years, including the North American Restaurant Association five star award of excellence and the Wine Spectator award of excellence from 2002 through 2016.
Below is a statement they shared on their Facebook page...
"Well folks it has been an interesting journey for Mary Jane and I to own Tom's Place for 25 years. We met a lot of interesting people and made a lot of friends but unfortunately all good things come to an end. The struggles of owning a restaurant has been overwhelming in the last three years and we just don't have the energy or the health to continue so we have decided to close the restaurant on July second. So come and say goodbye before July 1st, which will be our last day. We hope that the place could be an opportunity for someone else and we look forward to seeing what happens with Tom's Place in the future. We hope you keep following Lasse on Food is love, which will be his next adventure."