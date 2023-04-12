Thrillville Thrillbillies to host job fairs

MARION, Ill. -- A series of job fairs are soon coming to Mtn Dew Park in Marion, hosted by the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
The job fairs will be in TJ's Diamond Club at Mtn Dew Park on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. - noon and on Friday, April 28 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
This will be to hire seasonal employees for the inaugural 2023 baseball season.
Available positions include concessions, bar tenders (21+), team mascot and the entertainment team.
"From large concerts, like Brandley Gilbert and Luke Combs, to community events, like PBR Bull Riding, Nitro Circus, and the Colt World Series, Mtn Dew Park, formerly Rent One Park, has brought some exciting events to Southern Illinois since the ballpark opened its doors in 2007," a news release from Oasis Outdoors stated. "And, in 2023, baseball returns to Mtn Dew Park with the Thrillville Thrillbillies, a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league."
Job perks include a "fun work environment" and a "flexible work schedule".
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to the Job Fair, where they’ll have a chance to interview with current Mtn Dew Park staff. If you are unable to attend, you may bring your resume to Mtn Dew Park during normal business hours.
If you have any questions, you may contact Jackson Wiseman at (618) 998-8499 or jwiseman@oasisoutdoors.world.