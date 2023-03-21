Thrillville & Beyond event coming to Rent One Park

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The new Prospect League baseball team in Marion will be holding the Thrillville and Beyond Business After Hours event on March 23 at Rent One Park.
The Black Diamond Family of Business will share some announcements at this special business after-hours event.
The announcements will include...
- Plans for the transformation of iconic Rent One Park
- Details of an exciting new business collaboration
- An exclusive introduction to “Thrillville, IL”
Food will be on hand from Chef Chris Banks from The Turn Restaurant and Lounge at Kokopelli. Banks will preview some of the food available for the park during the 2023 season.
Specialty themed drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be on hand as well.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the presentation scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The event runs through 7 p.m. on March 23.