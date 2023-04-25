Thrillbillies to showcase fashion, food and drinks in special event on Thursday

MARION, Ill. -- The Thrillville Thrillbillies are holding a special event on Thursday previewing the hottest fashions, food and drinks at the ballpark.
The Thrillbillies will be giving an exclusive preview for the various ballpark foods they will be offering at the Mtn Dew Park in Marion on Thursday.
The Thrillbillies Showcase event is scheduled for Thursday, April, 27, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at TJ's Diamond Club at Mtn Dew Park.
Visitors on hand will join in on a number of items on the agenda...
- Preview DELICIOUSLY different ballpark food by Chef Chris Banks’ team.
- Sample scrumptious drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic).
- Check out what STYLIN’ Thrillbillies will wear this year…ON & OFF the field!
- SHH…TOP SECRET! Meet a VERY Special Guest for the first time anywhere!
- Get the inside scoop on BIG NAME Performers coming to Mtn Dew Park in 2023.
- Thrillbillies Ticket Giveaways and MORE! Oh…so much more is in store!