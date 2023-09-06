Three wanted out of Franklin County on various crimes

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for several individuals who are wanted for various crimes.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the public should not approach these individuals as some could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
Jeremy M. Toth, 35, is wanted for attempted disarming a peace officer out of Franklin County. He was last known living in the area of Benton.
Melissa K. Borders, 38, is wanted for a failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. She is last known living in the West Frankfort area.
Steven T. Forgue, 33, is wanted on a failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance out of Franklin County. He was last known living in the Cahokia area.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are urged to call your local law enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.