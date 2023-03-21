This Able Veteran event planned at American Legion in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The American Legion in Mt. Vernon is hosting an event to benefit a veteran organization in Southern Illinois in April.
The event will serve the public bbq pork, slaw and chips. Cover charge at the door.
The kitchen will be open from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with Whiskey & Rust from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
All proceeds from this event will go to This Able Veteran who provides PTSD service dogs for veterans.
The event will be at the American Legion 141 at 816 Main Street in Mount Vernon on April 7th.
For more information about This Able Veteran, you can find their website here.