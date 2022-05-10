"They won't attack you unless provoked" -- Snake awareness

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) --
*For information on snakes and how to stay safe go to your local Department of Resources website.
Snakes are out in full swing but is the weather impacting the overall snake population in southern Illinois?
Jeremy Shumacher, a reptile educator says to answer that question you have to understand the impact humans have on certain species first.
Shumacher tells News 3 you can find snakes almost anywhere.
The slithery reptiles can be found up high and down low, in your yards, buildings, the hiking trails and anywhere there is land.
As human population continues to increase, snakes are being pushed further from their nesting areas.
That is partially why there are protective measures in place by the Department of Resources to help keep the species safe.
The more farm land there is, the more roadways there are, snakes will be forced to be on public land, according to Shumacher.
"For some people they see snakes out on the roads and when they are out and about. They associate this with there being more population of snakes. This is a myth." Says Shumacher.
"In fact, the We're not actually seeing more snakes. The snakes are actually declining in most of the population." Shumacher adds that with warmer temperatures snakes prefer to stay where they are at. Simply put, snakes don't like hot temperatures.
"Some people also confuse the snake population myth for two peak seasons that southern Illinois has."
According to Shumacher, there are 2 peak seasons for snakes. April through May and Late September through late October.
Snake Road in southern Illinois typically closes twice to aid the snakes to get to feeding and repopulation grounds in the spring and then back to the nesting areas by fall.
That is when the road gets closed again for September and November.
All the effort is done to protect the snakes and not so much to the humans trying to hike the region.
"Snakes can hear when you're coming. Either they are going to take off or they are going to stand their ground and sit tight. They don't want to be found." Explains Shumacher.
He suggests that you wear closed toe shoes or boots. Long pants and shirt.
"You should worry more about the mosquitoes and ticks than getting bit by a snake."
If you are bit you have about 2 or 3 hours to seek medical care.
"Do you need to know what type of snake bit you? Not all the time do you get to know. So go to the hospital. When you get there we use 2 types of anti-venom. You should be okay after then on and most likely unless you're in the bottom 5 counties in southern Illinois, where the swamps are, then you probably are not dealing with something like a cottonmouth."
