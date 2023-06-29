The Stage Co. presents Alice in Wonderland in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A local company is bringing viewers an entertaining story based on an 1865 English children's novel to the area.
The Stage Company will present Alice in Wonderland at the Varsity Center in Carbondale for the next two weekends.
The play is based on the novel by Lewis Carroll on a story of a young girl named Alice who falls through a rabbit hole and into a fantasy world.
This is adapted by Anne Coulter Martens and directed by Tricia Burns.
This will take place on June 30th through July 2nd and on July 6th through July 9th at the Varsity Center - East Theatre at 418 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
