Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Tax revenue from cannabis sales approved to purchase new K9 officer for Energy Police Department

  • 0
Cannabis sales for K9

ENERGY, Ill. -- Tax revenue from cannabis sales were donated to a local police department to bring in a new K9 officer to the force.

The Williamson County Board of Commissioners held a meeting and approved tax revenue from cannabis sales to be invested back into the Energy Police Department for a new trained K9 officer on Wednesday.

This will help the Energy Police Department fill a spot left vacant from a recent retired K9 unit.

The funds are required to be used for drug interdiction purposes.

In the meeting, $7500 was donated to the Energy Police Department to help with the purchase of the new K9 and to have them trained with their officer.

The Energy K9 unit is solely funded by donations from the community, now supplemented by these new funds.

"The main thing for us in Energy, and for me personally, is that for a small town, this is a big project. I mean the expenses, the purchase of the dog, the purchase of the car, the training, they add up very quickly and to be able to say that we're not spending any of our taxpayers money on that, but yet we're providing the benefit is just something that we're extremely excited about," Energy Police Chief Shawn Ladd said.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diedrich and States Attorney Ted Hampson were also in attendance to show support for the motion.

