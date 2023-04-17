Suspicious death investigation underway in Herrin

HERRIN, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Herrin Monday morning.
Herrin Police Department responded to the scene on the 100 block of South 12th Street after a report of a deceased male in the early hours on Monday.
Police were still on scene as of 11 a.m. on Monday assisted by the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators.
"The crime scene is contained to a single location and there does not appear to be any further threat to public safety," Herrin Chief of Police David Dorris said.
The investigation is ongoing and active. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).