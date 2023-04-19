Survivor Empowerment Center awarded nearly $250,000 for structural improvements

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Carbondale-based women and children's shelter was awarded nearly $250,000 by the state as part of a Department of Human Services Capital Grant last week.
The Survivor Empowerment Center (SEC) is a women and children's shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
A total of $244,372 was awarded and will go to improving the facility to better comply with building codes and fire safety requirements, a news release stated.
SEC said they will use the funds to install automatic doors and a security system, update the HVAC system, restrooms, all plumbing and make the facility ADA accessible.
"These improvements will eliminate hazardous areas for shelter guests, provide safety for survivors, and improve building sanitation," SEC said in a news release.
The Survivor Empowerment Center serves several counties across southern Illinois including Jackson, Williamson, Franklin, Union, Perry, Gallatin, Saline and Johnson counties.
“In our 50th year of operations, this is the first time the center has been awarded a grant request for a full-scale renovation of the Domestic Violence Shelter. We are very proud of the services we provide our clients. While the shelter is comfortable for survivors, the improvements will increase comfort and security. This grant will allow us to ensure the functionality of the facility for decades, provide a more comfortable environment for clients and staff, and significantly reduce future maintenance expenses. Construction will begin soon.” Executive Director Jennifer Gulley said.