Structure a total loss after 3-hour fight near West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Fire crews were on scene for hours battling a fire just west of West Frankfort Tuesday night.
West Frankfort fire crews got the call around 7:20 p.m. for a structure fire on Rome Road. Upon arrival, fire and smoke were seen coming from a barn, roughly 30 feet away from a house.
Mutual aid arrived on scene from area fire departments to help with the fire.
Smoke and fire were seen from miles away.
A West Frankfort fire member said they were on scene for three hours due to water supply issues.
He said the structure a total loss.
The fire didn't spread to the home.