Structure a total loss after 3-hour fight near West Frankfort

Fire truck lights
Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Fire crews were on scene for hours battling a fire just west of West Frankfort Tuesday night.

West Frankfort fire crews got the call around 7:20 p.m. for a structure fire on Rome Road. Upon arrival, fire and smoke were seen coming from a barn, roughly 30 feet away from a house.

Mutual aid arrived on scene from area fire departments to help with the fire.

Smoke and fire were seen from miles away.

A West Frankfort fire member said they were on scene for three hours due to water supply issues.

He said the structure a total loss.

The fire didn't spread to the home.

