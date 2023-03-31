 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 94, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 PULASKI               UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CARLISLE              FULTON
GRAVES                HICKMAN               MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Storm causes power outages across the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Storms are pushing through the area causing power outages in multiple communities.

Windy conditions, rain and lighting are the main concern with tornadoes possible. These are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 3.31.23 8:24 p.m.

Illinois:

Union County - 0 Customer Out

Perry County - 5 Customers Out

Jackson County - 0 Customers Out

Williamson County - 25 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 0 Customers Out

Pope County - 0 Customers Out

Hardin County - 0 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 5 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 0 Customers Out

Franklin County - 0 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 92 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 0 Customers Out

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 0 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 0 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Madison County - 0 Customers Out

Wayne County - 0 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 10 Customers Out

Scott County - 1 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 0 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 0 Customer Out

Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 0 Customers Out

McCracken County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County - 0 Customers Out

Ballard County - 0 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 0 Customers Out

Hickman County 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 0 Customers Out

Graves County - 0 Customers Out

Calloway County - 0 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

