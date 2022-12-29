Storage unit building a total loss after fire in Herrin

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A storage unit building is considered a total loss after it caught fire Thursday morning in Herrin.
Herrin firefighters rushed to a storage building to find it fully engulfed with smoke just after 8 a.m.
Herrin Fire Department Captain Roger Yates said crews worked quickly to force open doors by cutting and prying them open to get inside and extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire inside the building.
Yates tells us the building is a loss due to smoke, fire, and water damage.
Other fire crews provided help including fire departments from Marion, Carterville, Williamson County, and Herrin Police Department.
An Illinois state fire marshal was also called out to the scene to investigate.