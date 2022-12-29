Storage unit building a total loss after fire in Herrin

Weather Alert

...Locally Heavy Rainfall May Cause Minor Flooding Problems... Rain is expected to increase tonight, possibly becoming heavy at times late tonight and Friday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts are forecast over southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois, where 2 to 3 inches could fall tonight and Friday. Isolated thunderstorms could result in a few higher amounts. The ground is moist from recent snowmelt, and there may be pockets of frozen ground as well. These factors could result in rapid runoff of heavy rainfall, causing minor flooding of small streams and urban areas.