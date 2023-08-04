Stinson Memorial Public Library gets grant to replace roof in Anna

ANNA, Ill. -- A library in Union County was awarded a grant to help with installing a new roof.
The Stinson Memorial Public Library District said they were selected the Live and Learn Construction Grant from the Illinois State Library in the amount of $45,000.
The grant money will go towards replacing the library's aging roof.
"As a beloved institution dedicated to enriching lives, the Stinson Memorial Public Library is excited to ensure the longevity of its historic home. With a commitment to maintaining a safe and inviting space for all, the library aims to honor its role as a steward of knowledge and inspiration," Stinson Memorial Public Library stated in a release.
The library has partnered White & Borgognoni Architects to help in the historic preservation with the replacement of the roof to help merge tradition with functionality.
The library is beginning the bidding process in September of 2023 for the contractor of the project.
"The Stinson Memorial Public Library District extends heartfelt gratitude to the Illinois State Library for their unwavering support. This grant underscores the library's dedication to education and heritage preservation. The upcoming roof replacement will allow the library to continue offering uninterrupted services to its patrons while balancing its historic distinction," the library stated in the release.