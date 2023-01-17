State representatives gathered for town hall meeting in Marion

MARION (WSIL) – Southern Illinois state lawmakers hosted a town hall Tuesday to discuss new laws including the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
To watch the entire meeting, you can find that on our Facebook page.
WSIL’s Danny Valle gathered information ahead of the meeting on Monday highlighting topics planned to be discussed.
State Reps. David Friees (R-Red Bud), Dave Severin (R-Benton), Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona) and Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and Sens. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) and Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) attended.
The town hall meeting was at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center.