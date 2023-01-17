State representatives gather for town hall meeting in Marion

MARION (WSIL) – Southern Illinois state lawmakers are hosting a town hall Tuesday to discuss new laws including the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
WSIL’s Danny Valle gathered information on Monday highlighting topics planned to be discussed.
State Reps. David Friees (R-Red Bud), Dave Severin (R-Benton), Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona) and Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and Sens. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) and Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) are expected to attend.
The town hall is at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event beginning at 6 p.m. and going until 7:30 p.m.