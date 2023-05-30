State Highway 154 and Circle M Road closed after crash in Franklin County

SESSER, Ill. -- Authorities are on scene after a crash occurred in Franklin County Tuesday afternoon, resulting an injury.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said it happened at the intersection of State Highway 154 and Circle M Road, just southwest of Sesser. This alert came out at 2:24 p.m.
There is also an injury reported in the crash, according to county officials.
The road is closed as first responders work the scene. It's reported to be closed to traffic for an extended period of time.
Franklin County EMA also said motorists should avoid the area and seek alterative routes.
We will have more information on this as it becomes available.