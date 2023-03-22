 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Starbucks strike in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0
Starbucks strike
Reece Smoot

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Starbucks workers in Carbondale are striking again Wednesday morning.

They're on a ULP (Union Labor Practice) Strike over the cutting of worker's hours without consent.

They chose Wednesday because Starbucks has a new CEO that they hope will do things differently.

Along with more control over their hours, they are asking for better work safety conditions and better healthcare options.

This Union has been to one bargaining session with Starbucks, where employees say Starbucks showed up and came up with a reason to leave early in order to stall any bargaining with Unions.

