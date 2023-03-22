Starbucks strike in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Starbucks workers in Carbondale are striking again Wednesday morning.
They're on a ULP (Union Labor Practice) Strike over the cutting of worker's hours without consent.
They chose Wednesday because Starbucks has a new CEO that they hope will do things differently.
Along with more control over their hours, they are asking for better work safety conditions and better healthcare options.
This Union has been to one bargaining session with Starbucks, where employees say Starbucks showed up and came up with a reason to leave early in order to stall any bargaining with Unions.