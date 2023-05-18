St. Jude Corvette Drive in Southern Illinois

WEST CITY, Ill. -- Corvettes from across the Midwest made a pit-stop in West City on Thursday.
These Corvettes make up a bulk of the 12th Annual St. Jude's Corvette Drive.
They are stopping in West City to refuel their cars and also grabbing a bite to eat, before hitting the road again.
Aside from the fuel, the stop is free for drivers.
The Benton Chamber helped organize the stop, along with the Edison Room donating space, Wal-Mart donating food and the Benton Elks cooking lunch for the visitors.
Andrew Black is drive's president. He says outside of the donation to St. Jude's, this stop is one of the highlights of the drive.
Black says they haven't officially released any final numbers but they hope to raise more than $300,000 for St. Jude.
The group will meet up with about 40 other Corvettes along the way heading to Memphis Friday morning for a briefing at St. Jude's Hospital on new research.