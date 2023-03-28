 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spring Spectacular event to benefit horse rescue organization

Spring Spectacular

MARION, IL -- An event featuring a variety of vendors will benefit a local horse rescue organization.

The Spring Spectacular is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 1st from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pavilion at 1602 Sioux Dr. in Marion.

https://battletosaddlehorserescue.org/

Money raised from event sales will go towards helping Battle to Saddle, a veteran owned and operated organization which is designed to rescue abandoned, neglected or malnourished equine.

The event features vendors selling jewelry, purses, wooded items and more.

Battle to Saddle Horse Rescue provides a second chance for horses that have been abandoned or mistreated while simultaneously providing a service to equine therapy organizations so they may provide the much-needed therapy for disabled veterans and ultimately give the veteran an opportunity to have ownership of their therapy horse.

