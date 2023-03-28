Spring Spectacular event to benefit horse rescue organization

MARION, IL -- An event featuring a variety of vendors will benefit a local horse rescue organization.
The Spring Spectacular is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 1st from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pavilion at 1602 Sioux Dr. in Marion.
Money raised from event sales will go towards helping Battle to Saddle, a veteran owned and operated organization which is designed to rescue abandoned, neglected or malnourished equine.
The event features vendors selling jewelry, purses, wooded items and more.
Battle to Saddle Horse Rescue provides a second chance for horses that have been abandoned or mistreated while simultaneously providing a service to equine therapy organizations so they may provide the much-needed therapy for disabled veterans and ultimately give the veteran an opportunity to have ownership of their therapy horse.