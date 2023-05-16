Special signs honor service members in Union County communities

ANNA, Ill. -- Cities in Union County are honoring and remembering service members with special signs for the public to see.
The City of Anna recently put up signs honoring local veterans. An idea they followed from their neighbor, Cobden.
It's all part of a program called Hometown Heroes. It honors members of the armed forces, both alive and those who passed.
This is Anna's second year being a part of the program.
The signs can be seen on Main St., Davie St., and through the park in the Anna community and also on the streets in Cobden as well.
"There's just something really kinda magical about it, when you go through town and you see these signs," Anna City Administrator Dori Bigler said. "You kinda feel that warm fuzzy feeling inside. When it's one of your family members you feel really proud so we're just excited to honor those veterans that we can and we love being able to do it for our community."
The City of Anna still have spots open and are accepting entries, first come, first serve.