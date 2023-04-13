Southern Illinois water districts/governments to receive part of nearly $86 million investment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Three local recipients in Southern Illinois are seeing investments of more than $1.5 million for water related projects.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is investing nearly $86 million in drinking water and wastewater projects to local governments and water districts for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.
A total of $13,326,437 in loan forgiveness is granted to them as part of the announcement as well.
The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program helps provide low-interest loans which help with stormwater, drinking water and wastewater projects. This latest announcement is a total of $85,956,802 to statewide governments and water districts.
“Communities throughout Illinois are facing significant challenges as they address aging infrastructure, and Illinois EPA is pleased to provide financial assistance to so many of them to help with those efforts,” said Director John J. Kim. “So far in fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $232 million in our state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and there are more communities in line to receive future funding from the program. These funds not only provide for safe drinking water and protect our water resources, but they also bring good jobs to each community.”
Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund Program includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) for drinking water projects.
A breakdown of funds for southern Illinois counties is listed below...
- Franklin County - City of West Frankfort
- Amount invested - $688,790.24
- Principal Forgiveness - $344,395.12
*The City will replace 1,424 water meters, install a new meter reading system, and related appurtenances. The project will allow the City to upgrade their water meters and better account for water usage.
- Jackson County - Elverado Water District
- Amount invested - $333,009.67
- Principal Forgiveness - $166,504.83
*The District will repaint and repair its 100,000-gallon elevated water tank on Dowell Road. The exterior of the tank will be sandblasted and recoated. The District has already repaid a loan for repainting the interior of the tank and now intends to repaint the exterior.
- Union County - City of Jonesboro
- Amount invested - $515,576.04
- Principal Forgiveness - $257,788.02
*The City will rehabilitate a 261,000-gallon standpipe. This will include pressure washing, sealant, and bolt cap replacement, new appurtenances, and the installation of passive cathodic protection.