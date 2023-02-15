 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southern Illinois Veterans Coalition offer veteran resources, public events

  • Updated
  • 0
Flag, veteran
Pexels

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) – Dozens came together from various organizations in Southern Illinois recently for a SI Veterans Coalition meeting.

On hand were multiple area organization representatives including VA Medical Center representatives, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and Illinois State Representative Mike Bost.

Much was discussed at the meeting including welcoming Rebecca Renshaw as the the new executive director with This Able Veteran, talks on mental/behavioral health initiatives for veterans, and public veteran events.

The events discussed and planned are as follows…

***

Free Haircuts for Veterans

Thursday, February 16th, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

VA Medical Center Behavioral Health, Building 83

2309 W. Main Street, Marion, IL

To honor our veterans, some of our community partners will be volunteering their services.

For more information, call the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 618-993-4121.

***

Marion VA Healthcare System

Veteran Workshop – Federal Careers

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

3117 Civic Circle Blvd Suite B

Marion, IL 62959

Sponsored by: Marion VA Minority Veteran Program, IDES, MAN-TRA-CON Corporation, and American Job Center Southern Illinois

Note: This workshop will provide information and assistance to help obtain a great Federal career, guiding you through the process.

Topics include, current USA job listings, USA job assistance, website assistance, information format, paperwork required, qualifications, resume assistance, and interview tips.

Please call the EEO department (Pat McPhil) 618-997-5311 ext. 55041 or IDES (Patrick Sarensen) ext. 59354.

***

Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Walker’s Bluff in the Wine Cave

326 Vermont Road, Carterville, IL

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m.

Live music, dancing, live and silent auction, two complimentary wine, beer or bloody mary

$125 a ticket or a table of 8 for $925

Debbie: 618-303-2700

***

Welcome Home Vietnam Vets Celebration

American Legion Post 280/VFW Post 2671 – 311, S. Main Street, Benton, IL

Saturday, March 25, 2023 – 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Music by Rockin’ Roy DJ/Karaoke – Vietnam Era Play List

Sub Sandwhiches and Delicious Desserts

Drink Specials: $1 cold beer or $2 mixed drinks (Regular bar available)

All veterans and the public are invited to this celebration

Benton Legion: 618-438-0861

Larry Mabry 618-937-1620 or John Metzger 618-927-3266

***

Honor Flight Welcome Ceremony

May 9, 2023

Marion Veterans Memorial Airport

10400 Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Marion, IL

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois – 618-942-3930

www.facebook.com/veteranshonorflight/

***

Hope Stock 2023

July 28 – 30

189 Haven of Love Drive, Makanda, IL

Providing HOPE for Veterans

Join us for a weekend of music, food, motivational messages and fellowship.

You will support Forward Operating Base Rush by participating in Hope Stock 2023.

For more information: contact@projectdiehard.org

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you