Southern Illinois Veterans Coalition offer veteran resources, public events

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) – Dozens came together from various organizations in Southern Illinois recently for a SI Veterans Coalition meeting.
On hand were multiple area organization representatives including VA Medical Center representatives, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler and Illinois State Representative Mike Bost.
Much was discussed at the meeting including welcoming Rebecca Renshaw as the the new executive director with This Able Veteran, talks on mental/behavioral health initiatives for veterans, and public veteran events.
The events discussed and planned are as follows…
***
Free Haircuts for Veterans
Thursday, February 16th, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
VA Medical Center Behavioral Health, Building 83
2309 W. Main Street, Marion, IL
To honor our veterans, some of our community partners will be volunteering their services.
For more information, call the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 618-993-4121.
***
Marion VA Healthcare System
Veteran Workshop – Federal Careers
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
3117 Civic Circle Blvd Suite B
Marion, IL 62959
Sponsored by: Marion VA Minority Veteran Program, IDES, MAN-TRA-CON Corporation, and American Job Center Southern Illinois
Note: This workshop will provide information and assistance to help obtain a great Federal career, guiding you through the process.
Topics include, current USA job listings, USA job assistance, website assistance, information format, paperwork required, qualifications, resume assistance, and interview tips.
Please call the EEO department (Pat McPhil) 618-997-5311 ext. 55041 or IDES (Patrick Sarensen) ext. 59354.
***
Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Walker’s Bluff in the Wine Cave
326 Vermont Road, Carterville, IL
Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m.
Live music, dancing, live and silent auction, two complimentary wine, beer or bloody mary
$125 a ticket or a table of 8 for $925
Debbie: 618-303-2700
***
Welcome Home Vietnam Vets Celebration
American Legion Post 280/VFW Post 2671 – 311, S. Main Street, Benton, IL
Saturday, March 25, 2023 – 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Music by Rockin’ Roy DJ/Karaoke – Vietnam Era Play List
Sub Sandwhiches and Delicious Desserts
Drink Specials: $1 cold beer or $2 mixed drinks (Regular bar available)
All veterans and the public are invited to this celebration
Benton Legion: 618-438-0861
Larry Mabry 618-937-1620 or John Metzger 618-927-3266
***
Honor Flight Welcome Ceremony
May 9, 2023
Marion Veterans Memorial Airport
10400 Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Marion, IL
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois – 618-942-3930
www.facebook.com/veteranshonorflight/
***
Hope Stock 2023
July 28 – 30
189 Haven of Love Drive, Makanda, IL
Providing HOPE for Veterans
Join us for a weekend of music, food, motivational messages and fellowship.
You will support Forward Operating Base Rush by participating in Hope Stock 2023.
For more information: contact@projectdiehard.org