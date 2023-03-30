Southern Illinois residents provided free transportation to the polls on April 4

HARRISBURG, Ill -- Local residents will be able to utilize free public transportation to help them cast their vote on the upcoming election on April 4.
Rides Mass Transit District stated they will be providing transportation to voters at no cost to all residents in the RMTD service area for the Illinois consolidated election.
RMTD said the residents will be able to get a ride to the polls on regular existing routes.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide this service” said RMTD CEO Adam Lach. “Making transportation accessible by providing more options is one way we can show support in our communities.”
Those inside the RMTD service area requesting transportation may call 844-220-1243 to schedule their transportation.
For more information, you can learn more by visiting their website here.