Southern Illinois Lawmakers React to Governor's State of the State Address

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Legislatures across the southern part of Illinois reacted with their own thoughts after Gov. Pritzker delivered the State of the State Address Wednesday afternoon.
House Republican Floor Leader Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) says he is concerned the Governor's spending plan could lead to broken promises. A press release from the Illinois House of Representatives Office of the Republican Leader follows...
"Because federal pandemic relief funds have been reduced significantly, state revenues are expected to decline, but in his speech today, the Governor proposed the creation of new programs and expansion of existing programs," Windhorst said. "With a recession expected in the coming months, I am concerned that revenues will fall further, and that promises to spend more money on expanded programs could lead to one of two things: empty promises or future tax increases."
Windhorst notes that state revenues are expected to decline by 2.8% ($1.4 billion), but the Governor proposes to create new programs and expand existing programs to spend 7.9% ($2.75 billion) more money in the FY24 state budget.
"Increasing spending while revenues are dropping makes little financial sense, especially while families are struggling under the weight of record inflation, gas prices, and energy prices that are out of control," Windhorst said. "The budget process must be conducted in public, with adequate time to review the budget line by line. The people of Illinois deserve transparency and financial discipline."
Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) also released the following statement to the 2023-24 budget address...
“While there were encouraging parts of the Governor’s budget proposal today pertaining to education, we have to put a hold on spending as our nation heads towards a recession.
“Federal funds that were allocated in previous budgets are drying up and this year’s budget includes $3 billion in new permanent spending.
“If we don’t rein in our spending, taxpayers could be in for a massive tax hike while so many families are already struggling due to rising inflation and utility costs.”
Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) also released this statement following the State of the State address...
“The Governor started out with some very positive notes during his budget address. If you only listened to the beginning of his speech, you would think that Illinois is in a great position. However, if you actually take a deep dive into his proposal, you quickly realize that he wants to spend $3 billion in new, permanent spending that the state cannot afford as our nation teeters on the brink of an economic recession.
“The Governor didn’t get the progressive income tax he wanted two years ago, so now it appears that his plan is to spend us into a tax increase with this budget proposal. We need to refrain ourselves from needlessly spending on every wish list item and ensure we prioritize spending on things we can all agree upon while our state’s finances are still in a good position.
“I look forward to a vigorous debate as we move through the budget process over the next few months, and hope that the Legislature will be more fiscally responsible than the Governor was today.”