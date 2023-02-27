 Skip to main content
Southern Illinois High School Students Win Alabama Bass Tournament

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSIL) -- Two local students have won a bass tournament in Alabama over the weekend.

It's called the Strike King Bassmaster High School Series held at Lay Lake in Shelby County, Alabama, held over this past weekend. This tournament was presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Two students from Century High School from Ullin, IL, took part in the tournament, ending up winning first place, according to Bassmaster.

Trevor Wilburn and Kagen Hill brought in a weight of 19 pounds, 5 ounces. This roughly four pounds higher than other tournament competitors.

This tournament brought in more than 200 teams from a dozen states.

To read more about their win, you can find that here.

