Southern Illinois Got Talent Contest coming to West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Do you have any talents? If so, you are welcome to show the world coming up at the the Southern Illinois Got Talent Contest coming up at the Coal Miners Memorial Park.
The Old King Coal Miners Memorial Park presents the "Southern Illinois Got Talent Contest" to take place on Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m. at the Coal Miners Memorial Park stage in Downtown West Frankfort.
The winner of the contest will win a $1,000 grand prize with 1st and 2nd place runner ups getting $250 each.
Auditions for the contest will take place on Sunday, September 17th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Frankfort Mall.
Entry forms are available on the Old King Coal Festival Facebook page or by calling Sharon at 618-923-0797.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Coal Miners Memorial Park.