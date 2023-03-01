Southern Illinois communities to get portion of $60 million grants for park and recreation projects

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- $60 million in grants will go towards local park and recreation projects throughout the state of Illinois following an announcement by Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday.
Pritzker, along with state and local leaders and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, gathered together and announced the state grants are being awarded to 118 local park projects in various communities.
This will help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities.
The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants was designed to help communities fund land acquisition development for parks and outdoor recreation projects.
The funding will pay for 100 percent of eligible projects in the economically distressed communities, 22 of which are underserved locations receiving the OSLAD grant.
“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that IDNR’s OSLAD program is offering the largest round of grants in the history of the program — nearly $60 million,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The health and wellbeing of Illinoisans sits at the heart of the OSLAD program, and for the first time ever, we’ve been able to provide 100% of funding assistance to qualifying distressed recipients.”
“I appreciate Governor Pritzker’s push to increase state funding for the OSLAD program and also set aside money to ensure traditionally underserved communities are able to build and improve their parks,” said DNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois. We know that 83% of Illinoisans consider access to outdoor recreational opportunities important for them and their families. We also know that getting outside leads to better overall health.”
Overall, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects since 1986.
Four communities in the southern Illinois area will receive a portion of the $60 million...
FY2023 OSLAD grant awards
Alexander County
- City of Cairo - $599,500
Jefferson County
- City of Mount Vernon - $429,189
Perry County
- City of Pinckneyville - $222,600
Pulaski County
- Village of Olmsted - $600,000